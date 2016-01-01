See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ian Tofler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Tofler, MD

Dr. Ian Tofler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Tofler works at Kaiser Permanente Wateridge Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tofler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Wateridge Medical Offices
    5105 W Goldleaf Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 298-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Kaiser Permanente

    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ian Tofler, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558466342
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Tofler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tofler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tofler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tofler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tofler works at Kaiser Permanente Wateridge Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tofler’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tofler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tofler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tofler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tofler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

