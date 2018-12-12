Overview of Dr. Igor Jercinovich, MD

Dr. Igor Jercinovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jercinovich works at Fallbrook Temecula Valley Orthopaedic Associates, Murrieta CA in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.