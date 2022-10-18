Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yusupov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD
Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.
Dr. Yusupov's Office Locations
AZBSC Spine & Orthopedics PLLC7649 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 266-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AZBSC Spine & Orthopedics8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 138, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 266-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Adnan Saithna, Central Phoenix1331 N 7th St Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 266-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
...so I trust they are being treated right as well for making this such a perfect office. We don't like this office, we are in love with it - it is the first time my we say we are in love with a doctor's office in its totality. This is my experience but everyone should do their diligent work before choosing a doctor or a treatment and never blindly obliging but rather making an informed decision and I hope this review helps ever so little in that. I felt obligated I needed to do this because, usually, people have a tendency to write reviews only when something bad happens but, when everything goes right, people rarely care or find time to write good reviews. Thank you for taking the time to read this.
About Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse Upstate Med Univ
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
