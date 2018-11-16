Dr. Igor Zilberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Zilberman, MD
Dr. Igor Zilberman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Dr. Zilberman is very calm with his mannerism especially during an emergency.
About Dr. Igor Zilberman, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245498195
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
