Overview

Dr. Ihab Beblawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Beblawi works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.