Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ihab Soliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihab Soliman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4685 MacArthur Ct Ste 220, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 863-1254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliman?
I moved to nevada and do out of pocket virtual appointments with him because he is so amazing I refuse to see anyone else. I have seen him since I was 8. I have struggled with anxiety my whole life and I can honestly say with out him I wouldn’t be here. He helped explain anxiety to me in ways I never had explained before. I started seeing him at 8 and I just turned 25. I wish I could have all my friends go to him he’s amazing and I wouldn’t change him at all. I’m actually terrified for when he ever decides to retire. I know I’ll never find someone as amazing as he is
About Dr. Ihab Soliman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851594212
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.