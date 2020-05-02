See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD

Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.

Dr. Eme works at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eme's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
    329 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 244-6900
  2. 2
    Bethany Health Care Center
    421 Ocala Dr, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 855-5255
  3. 3
    Gallatin Nh
    438 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 855-5255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Vaccination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2020
    I got Dr. Eme for my teledoc visit last evening for a problem with poison ivy I was having. I couldn't be happier - He was very friendly, quick to check me out and quick to give me a scrip at my local pharmacy. Virtual visits are very cool - especially with Dr. Eme!!
    Steve — May 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD.

    About Dr. Ijagha Eme, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Igbo
    Languages Spoken
    1639597701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Madigan Army Mc
    Internship
    Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
