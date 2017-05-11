See All Psychiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD

Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

Dr. Nnamani works at Northern Virginia Psychtrc Grp in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nnamani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Psychiatric Group PC
    8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-5220
  2. 2
    Chisovereign Pllc
    3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste N150, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 246-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821265570
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nnamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nnamani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nnamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nnamani works at Northern Virginia Psychtrc Grp in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nnamani’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nnamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nnamani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nnamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nnamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

