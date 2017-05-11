Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nnamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD
Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Dr. Nnamani works at
Dr. Nnamani's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Psychiatric Group PC8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-5220
Chisovereign Pllc3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste N150, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 246-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nnamani was really great with my daughter. She is a young adult and has suffered from anxiety for years. After an hour of thoughtful questions and interactions, Dr. Nnamani was able to pinpoint what my daughter needed to do. She is very intelligent, as well as caring! My daughter has already improved tremendously and we will be going back and heading her advice!
About Dr. Ijeoma Nnamani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Igbo and Spanish
- 1821265570
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Howard University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nnamani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nnamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nnamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nnamani speaks Igbo and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nnamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nnamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nnamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nnamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.