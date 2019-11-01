Overview

Dr. Ileana Pat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University.



Dr. Pat works at Dr. Steve Kudler in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.