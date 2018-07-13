Overview

Dr. Ilia Gur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Gur works at Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.