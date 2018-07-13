Dr. Ilia Gur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilia Gur, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilia Gur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Directions (209) 941-0127
F Karl Gregorius M.d. Inc.2209 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 468-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m really happy with the outcome of my surgery. Great surgeon.
About Dr. Ilia Gur, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Robert Packer Hosp-Guthrie
- Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
Dr. Gur speaks Hebrew and Russian.
