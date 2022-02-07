Dr. Ilias Caralopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caralopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilias Caralopoulos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Having spinal surgery can be a very unsettling event. Dr. Caralopoulos has a thorough and direct but reassuring manner which gave me the confidence I needed to proceed with the surgery. I am so glad that I had the surgery. It was extensive and it has given me complete relief from the increasing pain and disability I was experiencing. A physician’s staff is very important to a patient. His assistant, Tiffany, is wonderful; Courtney is a joy—in fact, his whole staff is great. I recommend him wholeheartedly and I’m thankful for his care and expertise.
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Tulane-Ochsner Neurosurgery Residency Program
- Brown University Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Caralopoulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caralopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caralopoulos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caralopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caralopoulos works at
Dr. Caralopoulos speaks French.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Caralopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caralopoulos.
