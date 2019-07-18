Dr. Imran Afridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Afridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imran Afridi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Afridi works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Prairie Office820 S CARRIER PKWY, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (214) 942-5511
-
2
Dallas Office1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 474, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 942-5511
-
3
Afridi Heart Care PA916 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX 75137 Directions (214) 942-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afridi?
I've been seeing Dr. Afridi for 10 years. Very satisfied with the level of service received.
About Dr. Imran Afridi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1861459927
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Wayne State U-Harper Hosp
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Adamjee Science College, Karachi, Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afridi works at
Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afridi speaks Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.