Dr. Imran Chishti, MD
Overview of Dr. Imran Chishti, MD
Dr. Imran Chishti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Chishti's Office Locations
C Care LLC224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 550S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-3638
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I've ever seen; and I've seen quite a few. Very insightful.
About Dr. Imran Chishti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1740220557
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chishti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chishti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chishti speaks Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chishti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chishti.
