Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
Overview of Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Iqbal's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Duncanville903 S Main St Ste 101, Duncanville, TX 75137 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Frisco4461 Coit Rd Ste 315, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 540-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient and effective.
About Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
