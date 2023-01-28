See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (130)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Iqbal works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Duncanville, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Iqbal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates - Dallas
    8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates - Duncanville
    903 S Main St Ste 101, Duncanville, TX 75137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700
  3. 3
    Rheumatology Associates - Frisco
    4461 Coit Rd Ste 315, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?

    Jan 28, 2023
    Efficient and effective.
    Patrick F. — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iqbal to family and friends

    Dr. Iqbal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iqbal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD.

    About Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588663280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Imran Iqbal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.