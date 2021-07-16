Overview of Dr. Imran Khalid, MD

Dr. Imran Khalid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan University Hosp and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Khalid works at Staten Island University Hospital (South) in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.