Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Rajwani works at Oak Street Health Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Irving
    2928 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2258

About Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1205085107
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Family Practice
