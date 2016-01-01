Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Oak Street Health Irving2928 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (214) 385-2258
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Imran H Rajwani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205085107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
