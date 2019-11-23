Dr. Ina Amber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ina Amber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ina Amber, MD
Dr. Ina Amber, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Amber works at
Dr. Amber's Office Locations
Alpine Medical Group24 S 1100 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (435) 264-5746
Dr Ina Amber - Infectious Disease1151 E 3900 S Ste B275, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5747MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The greatest Dr. I have ever met, and worked with for 10 years or more.
About Dr. Ina Amber, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1760549927
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amber.
