Dr. Inessa Meyerovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Gelfenshteyn M.d. PC9811 Queens Blvd Ste 1E, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-0400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Meyerovich is an excellent psychiatrist.She is extremely knowledgeable, caring, a superb listener ,with terrific insight.Dr. Meyerovich also provides you extended time to discuss all your issues, never do you feel rushed, as you do with most physicians these days.So,if you are in need of a most excellent psychiatrist who cares so much about her patients, and has wonderful credentials do immediately make an appointment to see her!
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
