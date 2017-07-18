Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD
Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Bullard's Office Locations
Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bullard is very friendly and very helpful. she delivered my baby last month and Its a normal delivery. while delivering the baby Dr. Bullard was very friendly with my wife and her staff is wonderfully caring and kind.
About Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of South Carolina
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bullard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bullard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
