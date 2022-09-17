Dr. Inna Trey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Trey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Trey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Donetsk State Medical University and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Trey works at
Locations
-
1
HealthLogicMD/Trey Medical7400 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 446-5190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trey?
Dr. Trey is an awesome lady. She is alternative thinking, suggests but doesn't push her ideas, she continues to learn updated medicine, is helpful & cares about your needs. I am hypothyroid and she understands it's more than just TSH levels & where T3 & T4 fits in with it. I am 67 yrs old, have many chronic illnesses that interconnect with each other, making me very complicated to figure out, but she has been patient & right there trying to help me with whatever my issues are. I am a proactive patient & don't jump at whatever any doctor says to me. Dr Trey leaves me with things to think about, I research it, & find that she made a good point. Also whenever I learn something & ask her about it, she's willing to listen & give it some thought. Whenever I email on the patient portal, the response time is very prompt & her staff has also been very helpful with insurance issues. I think she & her staff are great.
About Dr. Inna Trey, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1811262975
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Donetsk State Medical University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trey works at
Dr. Trey speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Trey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.