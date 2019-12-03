Overview of Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD

Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar works at Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.