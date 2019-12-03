Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD
Overview of Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD
Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2700
Newport Rheumatology East Greenwich1454 S County Trl Ste 2100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (844) 222-2881
Providence Office593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lifespan Cancer Institute164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iole Ribizzi-Akhtar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Portuguese
- 1386799260
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribizzi-Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.