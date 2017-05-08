Overview of Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gulkarov works at Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.