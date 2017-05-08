See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gulkarov works at Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Gulkarov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 East 68th Street M-404, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine
    56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Maze Procedure
Thoracentesis
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Maze Procedure
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Open Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Saphenous Vein Harvest for CABG Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366630659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nyu College Of Arts and Science
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iosif Gulkarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulkarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulkarov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulkarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulkarov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulkarov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulkarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulkarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

