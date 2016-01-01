See All Neurologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD

Neurology
2.7 (23)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD

Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from National Univ Of Singapore and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Anne Arundel Neurology LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Neurology LLC
    1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 202, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 761-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD

    • Neurology
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1982667960
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Bapt Mc-Wake Forest University Sch Med
    • UMDNJ
    • National Univ Of Singapore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Anne Arundel Neurology LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

