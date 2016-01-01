Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD
Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from National Univ Of Singapore and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Anne Arundel Neurology LLC1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 202, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iqbal Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Mc-Wake Forest University Sch Med
- UMDNJ
- National Univ Of Singapore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.