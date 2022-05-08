Dr. Ira Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ira Fine, MD
Dr. Ira Fine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Paris VII, France.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
1
Arrhythmia Center of South Florida5329 W Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 375-8800
2
Ira M Fine MD10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 740-3537
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fine?
Dr Fine always goes above and beyond for his patients without hesitation. Dr Fine stays current with any medical situation. It is a great comfort being in the care of Dr Ira Fine.
About Dr. Ira Fine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235166851
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Booth Meml Med Center
- U Paris VII, France
- Internal Medicine
