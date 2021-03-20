See All Otolaryngologists in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Ira Papel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ira Papel, MD

Dr. Ira Papel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Papel works at Drs. Papel, Kontis & Brown in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Papel, Kontis & Brown
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 370, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 486-3400
  2. 2
    Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    6701 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-3131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Doctor Ira Papel and the surgery teams are exceptional and kind . The whole practice teams are phenomenally cool and courteous, and most of all the doctor is an expert and very experienced in any area of cosmetic works . I will definitely recommend his office to all of my friends and family members. If anyone wants to get the best out of cosmetic surgery you should definitely try dr. Ira Papel’s practice, you will be very pleased with his work.
    Annecy-marie Bleus — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Papel, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700994548
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Papel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Papel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

