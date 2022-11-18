Dr. Irena Spektor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spektor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irena Spektor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irena Spektor, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Spektor works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Brookwood1745 Peachtree St NE Ste U, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 365-0966
- 2 1100 Lake Hearn Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (470) 606-0743
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was polite and knowledgeable and resolved all of my questions. Highly recommend
About Dr. Irena Spektor, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spektor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spektor works at
Dr. Spektor speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spektor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spektor.
