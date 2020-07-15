See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Irene Leech, MD

Pulmonary Disease
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Leech, MD

Dr. Irene Leech, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Leech works at Office in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Leech's Office Locations

    125 E 8th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 (562) 590-8509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2020
    I'm very happy with Dr Leech. She is very thorough and knowledgable. She explains everything to you like a layperson and not doctor talk so it's easy to understand. I always feel like I'm in good hands. Also the office staff is very nice and professional. They are practicing safe distancing and face coverings. It does take a little time but I don't mind the wait.
    Wendy W. — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Irene Leech, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    48 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497853592
    Education & Certifications

    Metrohealth Med Center Pulmonary
    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Leech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

