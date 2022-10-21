Dr. Irene Mamkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Mamkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Mamkin, MD
Dr. Irene Mamkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Mamkin works at
Dr. Mamkin's Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6652
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mamkin?
Today was our first visit with Dr. Mamkin. We waited a month for the appointment, but didn't mind since my child's issue isn't life threatening. Office staff was very kind. Nurse Practitioner Debbie and Dr. Mamkin herself made my daughter feel comfortable and included her in on the conversation (She's 10). As a parent (and healthcare provider), I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Irene Mamkin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- 1326210485
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center (New York)
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mamkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamkin works at
Dr. Mamkin speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.