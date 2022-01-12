Dr. Irene Nasaduke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasaduke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Nasaduke, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Nasaduke, MD
Dr. Irene Nasaduke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Nasaduke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nasaduke's Office Locations
-
1
Abilis1150 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 357-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasaduke?
Great
About Dr. Irene Nasaduke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1114055217
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasaduke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasaduke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasaduke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasaduke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasaduke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasaduke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasaduke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.