Dr. Irene Shih, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Shih, MD

Dr. Irene Shih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Shih works at Dr. Taraneh Razavi A Professional Corporation in Palo Alto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shih's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Taraneh Razavi A Professional Corporation
    211 Quarry Rd Ste 203, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 325-6778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2019
    Recent physical
    — Sep 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irene Shih, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1982773966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shih works at Dr. Taraneh Razavi A Professional Corporation in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shih’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

