Dr. Irina Addes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 247-5750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
DR. Addes’s is very thorough in explaining clinical diagnoses and helpful in working together to achieve applicable therapeutic goals. DR. Addes is caring. and accepting of individual diversities. I get as much time as I need to address my therapeutic concerns for each clinical session I participate in . ( time varies depending on what I have been going through.) I trust DR. Addes in her ability to apply her clinical knowledge to my specific needs. I especially appreciate her personal communication style of working collaboratively with me to problem solve the clinical needs I have ongoing. DR.Addes is very open to collaborating with my other medical and mental health providers .
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- University of Chicago
