Overview of Dr. Irina Anshelevich, MD

Dr. Irina Anshelevich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Latvia and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Anshelevich works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.