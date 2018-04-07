Dr. Gurevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irina Gurevich, MD
Overview of Dr. Irina Gurevich, MD
Dr. Irina Gurevich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gurevich's Office Locations
Beth Israel/Plymouth Cancer Ctr275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 830-2390
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Very attentive and concerned. Goes above and beyond to handle issues quickly and professionally
About Dr. Irina Gurevich, MD
Education & Certifications
- LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Gurevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurevich has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.