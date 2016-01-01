Dr. Irina Sparks, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Sparks, ND
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Sparks, ND
Dr. Irina Sparks, ND is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Dr. Sparks works at
Dr. Sparks' Office Locations
1
Goshen Center for Cancer Care200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irina Sparks, ND
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1831432236
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparks works at
Dr. Sparks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.