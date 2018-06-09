Dr. Chiriac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irinel Chiriac, MD
Dr. Irinel Chiriac, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Chiriac works at
Dr. Chiriac's Office Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 673-3360
Casa Palmera Care Center Inc.6305 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 724-2103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chiriac is a great doctor but be warned you may have to wait an hour or two past your scheduled appointment just to see her. She always runs late.
About Dr. Irinel Chiriac, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871552281
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chiriac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiriac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiriac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiriac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiriac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiriac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.