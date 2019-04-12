Overview

Dr. Irving Herling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Herling works at Lankenau Heart Group in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.