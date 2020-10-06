Dr. Irwin Levey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Levey, MD
Dr. Irwin Levey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Levey works at
4C Medical Group
9590 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
(480) 455-3000
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
4C Medical Group
11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 455-3000
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Health Net
Humana
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
He is a listener!! Reminds me of a great doctor that I had for 40 or more years. Knowledgeable and caring.
Brooke Army Med Center
Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
Dr. Levey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Levey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levey works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.