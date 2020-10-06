Overview of Dr. Irwin Levey, MD

Dr. Irwin Levey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Levey works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.