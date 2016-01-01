Dr. Isaac Regev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Regev, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Regev, MD
Dr. Isaac Regev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Regev's Office Locations
- 1 6404 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1121, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 653-4544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Regev?
About Dr. Isaac Regev, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1982807152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Regev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.