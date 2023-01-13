Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Chesterbrook Office945 Chesterbrook Blvd, Chesterbrook, PA 19087 Directions (610) 981-6000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
- Lankenau Medical Center
Dr. Sasson and his team at Shady Grove Chesterbrook were so great to work with. Our fertility journey was a long one but definitely worth it. We tried everything to get pregnant and eventually got lucky with IVF which I was very scared about from the very start of it. However Dr. Sasson and the team at Shady Grove were very reassuring and helped put my mind at ease throughout the whole process. They were always available to answer all my questions. At appointments when I felt hopeless and defeated by the whole process the Shady Grove team helped reassure me that it would work out. I never thought that we would see the day where we have a happy and healthy one month old! I would highly recommend Shady Grove Chesterbrook for anyone struggling with infertility
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679741268
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine
