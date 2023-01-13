Overview

Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Sasson works at Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania in Chesterbrook, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.