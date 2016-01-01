See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Isabel Alfradique-Dunham, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isabel Alfradique-Dunham, MD

Dr. Isabel Alfradique-Dunham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Alfradique-Dunham works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alfradique-Dunham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6908
  2. 2
    Mohamed Elsafi DDS LLC
    517 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Essential Tremor
ImPACT Testing
Tremor
Essential Tremor
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Isabel Alfradique-Dunham, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669814521
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfradique-Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfradique-Dunham works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Alfradique-Dunham’s profile.

    Dr. Alfradique-Dunham has seen patients for Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfradique-Dunham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alfradique-Dunham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfradique-Dunham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfradique-Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfradique-Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

