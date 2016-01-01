Dr. Kanellopoulou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isabella Kanellopoulou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isabella Kanellopoulou, MD
Dr. Isabella Kanellopoulou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kanellopoulou works at
Dr. Kanellopoulou's Office Locations
-
1
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanellopoulou?
About Dr. Isabella Kanellopoulou, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245354083
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kanellopoulou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kanellopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanellopoulou works at
Dr. Kanellopoulou has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanellopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanellopoulou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanellopoulou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanellopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanellopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.