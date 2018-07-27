Overview

Dr. Isela Penunuri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Penunuri works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.