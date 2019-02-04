Dr. Isha Mannering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isha Mannering, MD
Dr. Isha Mannering, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Ewa K. Niewiarowski MD Pllc6300 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 526-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mannering is the BEST DOCTOR in the whole world. She gives you all the attention, listens, soft-spoken and is abundantly witty. My family don't mind driving hours to keep an appointment with her because that 15-30 mins meeting with her is super satisfying.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124343637
- U T Southwestern
- Children's Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- Vanderbilit University
Dr. Mannering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.