Dr. Katie McAninch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAninch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie McAninch, DDS
Overview
Dr. Katie McAninch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, NY.
Dr. McAninch works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental386 E FAIRMOUNT AVE, Lakewood, NY 14750 Directions (844) 228-2054
-
2
Aspen Dental2100 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 340-7580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAninch?
About Dr. Katie McAninch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Italian
- 1013070994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAninch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAninch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAninch works at
Dr. McAninch speaks Italian.
1347 patients have reviewed Dr. McAninch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAninch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAninch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAninch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.