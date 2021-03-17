Dr. Ivan Pivovarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pivovarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Pivovarov, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Pivovarov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Dr. Pivovarov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veterans Administration301 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pivovarov?
Dr. Pivovarov is an excellent Dr. We really appreciate his availability week day nights since my husband travels for work. He is a great listener and makes every effort to communicate effectively.
About Dr. Ivan Pivovarov, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1467662148
Education & Certifications
- KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pivovarov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pivovarov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pivovarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pivovarov works at
Dr. Pivovarov speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pivovarov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pivovarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pivovarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pivovarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.