Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM
Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY|Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
- 1 495 Old Newport Blvd Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-1147
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
About Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013942606
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Boulevard Community Hospital-Chicago Il|Mt. Sinai Hospital - Chicago
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY|Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine Chicago, Illinois - D.P.M.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.