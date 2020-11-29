Dr. Iyad Daher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyad Daher, MD
Overview of Dr. Iyad Daher, MD
Dr. Iyad Daher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Daher's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 970, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 307-2197
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates12121 Richmond Ave Ste 111, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 347-3957Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Iyad Daher for over 2 years. My experience with him has been excellent. Dr. Daher had displayed his professionalism to me. He has used his knowledge and experience to improve my heart health after I suffered a massive heart attack. He has a pleasant personality and spends his time generously with me to answer my questions and to offer suggestions to regain a healthy heart. His staff have been courteous and helpful towards me. I have witnessed his staff be the same way towards his other patients. His offices are clean and well equipped with the latest medical technologies. My wait times are minimal. I have recommended Dr. Daher to my friends as a very competent, sincere cardiologist to help them with their heart issues. C.D. -- Houston
About Dr. Iyad Daher, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1154544005
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Internal Medicine
