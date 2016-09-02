Dr. J Mark McBath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Mark McBath, MD
Dr. J Mark McBath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Generation Diagnostics Houston Fannin7400 Fannin St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3952
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Visiting an oncologist for the first time was a daunting experience. Dr. McBath was such a source of confidence and support. He asked specific questions as he did my exam, explaining what he was looking for as he moved along. I felt I was in the hands of a competent, highly experienced professional who was also empathetic and friendly, a very welcome combination in a very unwelcome situation.
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568423747
- University Of Texas|University Tex Md Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
Dr. McBath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBath accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBath speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McBath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.