Dr. Jesus Rame, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rame works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.