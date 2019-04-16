Overview

Dr. J Robert Flamini, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Flamini works at Panda Neurology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.